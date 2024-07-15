Funeral services set for HCSO deputy shot and killed in ambush in NE Harris County neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The funeral arrangements for Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Fernando Esqueda, who was shot to death in an ambush last week, have been released.

The public is invited to attend the services.

A viewing will be held Thursday, July 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on 2405 Navigation Blvd. A rosary is set for 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. That will be followed by a funeral mass on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, located at 1111 St. Joseph Pkwy.

READ MORE: 2nd suspect charged with murder in connection with HCSO deputy's death, sheriff says

Esqueda's colleagues escorted his body to the Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on Monday as part of a procession that crossed SH-288, to I-45 and finally I-10, where it ended.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Suspect arrested, charged with capital murder, in ambush murder of Harris Co. sheriff's deputy

Esqueda was shot to death on July 10 as officers responded to a search for a suspect wanted for an aggravated assault at a Little Caesars Pizza on Wallisville Road.

According to police, that suspect was 44-year-old Ronald "Ronnie" Palmer Jr., who was upset over his order, then verbally assaulted and pistol-whipped an employee before fleeing.

Esqueda was ambushed while speaking with other members of law enforcement. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Palmer is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and capital murder of a police officer/fireman.

A second suspect, 26-year-old Dremone Francis, is also charged with capital murder of a police officer/fireman and tampering with evidence, allegedly for trying to hide guns he says Palmer gave him.

READ MORE: Prosecutors say 2nd suspect in Harris County deputy's murder confessed to helping get rid of guns