Sheriff's office investigating after report of person in water in southeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after receiving a call for a person in the water Wednesday morning in southeast Harris County.The sheriff's office told ABC13 that Precinct 2 constables were called to Scarsdale and Beamer.Along with constables, the sheriff's office's crime scene and homicide units are also heading to the scene.ABC13 has a crew on the way to gather more information. Check this article for updates.