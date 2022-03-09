ICE

Vote on Harris County sheriff's ICE nomination on during during domestic abuse allegation

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sheriff's ICE nomination on hold amid domestic abuse allegation

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The vote on Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez's nomination to lead ICE has been put on hold following an unsubstantiated claim of domestic abuse.

According to our partners at the Houston Chronicle, Senate Democrats withdrew the procedural motion to advance Gonzalez's nomination after a Republican senator from Oklahoma brought up an alleged domestic complaint in an affidavit filed in July. The senator asked Democratic leaders to hold off on the vote so the allegation can be investigated.

The affidavit filed is part of a lawsuit against a Houston Community College staffer and is not related to Gonzalez. But in that document, an HCC police officer allegedly claims he and another officer were called to investigate an alleged domestic dispute involving Melissa Gonzalez.

In a statement, the sheriff's wife said she did not file or make a complaint against her husband. The sheriff also stated the allegations are false and the White House is standing by his nomination.

SEE ALSO:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to be nominated by Pres. Biden to lead ICE

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez appears before Senate in ICE director confirmation hearing

Biden White House gives Sheriff Ed Gonzalez's ICE director nomination another go

For more on this story, follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharris countydepartment of homeland securitywashington d.c.senatejoe bidenu.s. & worldiceharris county sheriffs officeimmigration
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ICE
'Plenty of power' available to get through winter storm, Abbott says
Former ERCOT vice chair explains what went wrong in 2021 freeze
Multi-vehicle crash on Southwest Fwy at US-90 one of many ice problems
Ice reported on Houston-area roads
TOP STORIES
Suspect dies 1 week after being shot by 3 HPD officers, police say
Sleeping 14-year-old injured when someone fired into her home
UH professor says $5 gasoline could be here soon
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
Ernest Shackleton's Endurance ship found in Antarctica after 107 years
Travis Scott launches 'Project HEAL' in wake of Astroworld tragedy
Sunshine returns Wednesday, but another strong cold front on the way
Show More
HPD awarded $1.3M to investigate unsolved murders of Black men
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Retired astronaut using social media to cut through Putin's propaganda
League City residents one step closer to consuming alcohol in parks
Student loans could be canceled for 100K under new rules
More TOP STORIES News