Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles says he regrets closing schools during freeze

At an HISD District Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday evening, Superintendent Mike Miles said thinks closings schools on Tuesday was a mistake and vowed not to do it again.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- School districts are returning to class on Wednesday after closing because of the Arctic blast. Many districts closed because of the icy road conditions and the warnings from city leaders, but not everyone agrees with the decision.

At a meeting on Tuesday night, Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles said he regrets closing schools on Tuesday and vows not to do it again.

ABC confirmed Miles said he's "not going to make the same mistake again" at an HISD District Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday night.

Miles reportedly compared teachers to first responders and said he considers them to be essential workers.

A teacher, Daniel Santos, was present at the meeting and confirmed the comments.

He is a member of the Houston Federation of Teachers and said he disagrees with Miles' comments -- reiterating the safety of students and staff should come first.

Meanwhile, Miles said he decided to close the district at the advice of Mayor John Whitmire, who praised the decision in a press conference earlier in the day on Tuesday.

"I want to thank Houstonians for listening to us, being cautious, being proactive," Whitmire said. "The schools being closed was a smart decision."

The Houston Federation of Teachers is expected to speak out on the superintendent's comments at a board of managers meeting on Thursday.

The mayor's office has not responded to ABC13's request for a comment on Miles' statement.

