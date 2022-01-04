Biden White House gives Sheriff Ed Gonzalez's ICE director nomination another go

WASHINGTON (KTRK) -- Ed Gonzalez rang in 2022 still as the Harris County sheriff months after his nomination as President Biden's ICE director.On Tuesday, with the sheriff's nomination returned to the White House from the Senate, the Biden administration again submitted Gonzalez for consideration to lead the key immigration enforcement role within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.Gonzalez was among dozens of Biden nominations spanning different role that were sent to the Senate, which took no action to confirm the sheriff.With no action, the divided Senate ended 2021 with the nomination expiring and being sent back to the White House.After, the sheriff faced a July hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.That 14-member panel approved Gonzalez's nomination to be voted on in the wider Senate.Gonzalez, a lifelong Houstonian, was re-elected for a second term as sheriff in 2020. He was first elected to the position in November 2016.Gonzalez began his law enforcement career as a civilian employee in the Houston Police Department, where he later became a police officer and rose to the rank of sergeant. He served on the elite hostage negotiation team and was assigned to the Homicide Division as an investigator.After serving 18 years with HPD, Gonzalez retired in 2009 to serve three terms on the Houston City Council representing District H.He was elected by his peers in 2010 to serve as Vice Mayor Pro-Tem and was appointed Mayor Pro-Tem in 2012 by then-Mayor Annise Parker.Gonzalez holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Houston-Downtown and a master's degree from the University of St. Thomas.