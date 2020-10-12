Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy shot during ambush returns to work

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable, who was hospitalized after being shot while trying to make an arrest in north Harris County, returned to his patrol duties on Monday.

Deputy Christopher Hendrix was ambushed and shot by a suspect while responding to a disturbance call in the 13000 block of Ella Boulevard at the Cranbrook Apartments on July 7.


Authorities said this was the second time the deputies were responding to the location for a domestic violence call when things turned physical between deputies and the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect opened fire with a rifle, injuring Hendrix.

READ MORE: Man who was shot by deputies was in domestic dispute with brother

Hendrix was hit in the lower abdomen area and underwent surgery at Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. He was released from the hospital on July 10, but spent the past three months undergoing other surgeries and rehabilitation procedures.

LISTEN: Deputy Chris Hendrix calls out to other deputies after being shot
On Monday, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman welcomed Hendrix back to work with a homecoming celebration.


WATCH: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies and officers surprise Deputy Hendrix on his first day back at work
"What you did (that night) was heroic," Herman said to him. "You don't get to see these kinds of celebrations often."

"Thanks for all of your prayers," Hendrix said to the other deputies and officers gathered to welcome him. "Without them, I wouldn't be here right now."

"I'm excited to get back out there," he added.

According to his LinkedIn page, Hendrix had been working with precinct 4 for about five months before he was shot.
