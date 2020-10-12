Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy shot during ambush returns to work

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6176643" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"From the day that I got shot, I received countless emails, text messages, and everything like that." Press play to watch the warm welcome Pct. 4 Deputy Chris Hendrix received when he returned to work after being ambushed and shot while responding to a disturbance in north Harris County.