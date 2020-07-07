Deputy shot, suspect found dead after shooting in north Harris Co.

A Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable is expected to be okay after authorities say he was shot while trying to make an arrest in north Harris County.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 12:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 13000 block of Ella Boulevard at the Cranbrook Apartments.



Authorities say this was the second time the constables were responding to this location for a domestic violence call when things turned physical between constables and the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect opened fire with a rifle, injuring one of the two constables.

The injured constable was pulled out of the scene to safety, while other constables shot back at the suspect. The suspect barricaded himself in the apartment and a SWAT team was then called out for help.

According to authorities, one of the SWAT robots entered the apartment and found the suspect on the ground. When SWAT members went into the apartment they found the suspect dead.

Deputy Chris Hendrix was hit in the lower abdomen area and was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands, where he underwent surgery. According to his LinkedIn page, Hendrix has been working with precinct 4 for about five months.



While the name of the suspect is not known, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the suspect struggled with mental health issues.



