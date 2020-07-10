Deputy who was shot while responding to disturbance call in north Harris Co. released from hospital

By
The Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable who was shot while trying to make an arrest in north Harris County has been released from the hospital Thursday evening.



Deputy Christopher Hendrix was shot by a suspect while responding to a disturbance call in the 13000 block of Ella Boulevard at the Cranbrook Apartments.

Authorities said this was the second time the deputies were responding to the location for a domestic violence call when things turned physical between deputies and the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect opened fire with a rifle, injuring one of the two constables.

Hendrix was pulled out of the scene to safety, while other constables shot back at the suspect. The suspect barricaded himself in the apartment and a SWAT team was then called out for help.

LISTEN: Deputy Chris Hendrix calls out to other deputies after being shot

EMBED More News Videos

"Shots fired. Shots fired." Hit play to listen to the law enforcement audio of when Deputy Chris Hendrix called after being shot.


According to authorities, one of the SWAT robots entered the apartment and found the suspect on the ground. When SWAT members went into the apartment they found the suspect dead.

Hendrix was hit in the lower abdomen area and was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands, where he underwent surgery. According to his LinkedIn page, Hendrix has been working with precinct 4 for about five months.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyofficer involved shootingshootingdeputy involved shootingharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Out of control': Turner responds to growing number of COVID cases
Patients forced to wait for beds as COVID-19 cases rise
Gov. Abbott expands order to stop elective surgeries
Vanessa Guillen's family speak out about soldier's murder
Got extra unemployment money? You may have to give it back
Texas ranks 11th in most COVID-19 cases
Rickey Smiley's daughter opens up after shooting
Show More
New criminal justice program at SHSU aims to address inequities
2 suits filed against mayor over GOP convention
Tejano legend with COVID-19 says he did everything right
When temperatures will feel like it's 110
Murders in Houston on track to hit 5-year high
More TOP STORIES News