Deputy who was shot while responding to disturbance call in north Harris Co. released from hospital

Our Deputy, Christopher Hendrix was released from the hospital this evening after being shot by a suspect several days ago on a disturbance call. Many of his Blue family came out to get him home!



We want to thank everyone for all the support and prayers.



God is great!!!! pic.twitter.com/9XWyCb6VbH — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 9, 2020

"Shots fired. Shots fired." Hit play to listen to the law enforcement audio of when Deputy Chris Hendrix called after being shot.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable who was shot while trying to make an arrest in north Harris County has been released from the hospital Thursday evening.Deputy Christopher Hendrix was shot by a suspect while responding to a disturbance call in the 13000 block of Ella Boulevard at the Cranbrook Apartments.Authorities said this was the second time the deputies were responding to the location for a domestic violence call when things turned physical between deputies and the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect opened fire with a rifle, injuring one of the two constables.Hendrix was pulled out of the scene to safety, while other constables shot back at the suspect. The suspect barricaded himself in the apartment and a SWAT team was then called out for help.According to authorities, one of the SWAT robots entered the apartment and found the suspect on the ground. When SWAT members went into the apartment they found the suspect dead.Hendrix was hit in the lower abdomen area and was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands, where he underwent surgery. According to his LinkedIn page, Hendrix has been working with precinct 4 for about five months.