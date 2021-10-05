Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Harris County Post Office renamed after deputy killed in 2019 traffic stop

EMBED <>More Videos

Harris County Post Office renamed after deputy killed in 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two years after Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was killed, a U.S. Post Office in west Harris County has been named in his honor.

On Tuesday, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, local district leaders and the USPS honored Dhaliwal with the office dedication. The post office is located at 315 Addicks Howell Road.

"This will serve as a permanent reminder of Deputy Dhaliwal's service, sacrifice, and example to us all," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.



Congress approved the renaming of the post office and it was signed into law by former President Donald Trump.

Dhaliwal was a well-known deputy, who was considered a trailblazer for being the department's first Sikh deputy. Dhaliwal was conducting a routine traffic stop in September 2019 when he was killed.

In 2020, a portion of Beltway 8 was renamed in his honor as well. Signs are up along the Beltway near Highway 249 in northwest Harris County, renaming that stretch the HCSO Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Tollway.

Members of the Sikh community were at the post office Tuesday morning as it was renamed after him.

SEE ALSO:

Portion of Beltway 8 to be renamed for fallen Harris County deputy

Slain deputy carried the torch for the entire community
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharris countydeputy sandeep dhaliwalpost officedeputy involved shootingman killedharris county sheriffs officeofficer killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY SANDEEP DHALIWAL
Part of Beltway 8 to be renamed for fallen Harris Co. deputy
Remembering Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal 1 year later
How fallen deputy's story is changing city 1 year after death
HPD honors Deputy Dhaliwal with new uniform policy
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News