N. Harris Co. apartment resident opens fire on man who entered unit, sheriff says

Thursday, December 7, 2023 12:50AM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after authorities said he went into an apartment and was shot by the person living there in north Harris County.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, about the shooting incident in the 18200 block of Westfield.

According to Gonzalez, an unknown man went into an apartment unit. That's when he was allegedly shot by the resident.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital and confirmed dead.

An investigation is ongoing into what happened.

