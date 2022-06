GALVESTON COUNTY: I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at FM 518 heavy truck/ hazmat incident has all mainlanes blocked. Clean up is underway. Expect delays. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/embLnDeaD3 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 24, 2022

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A hazmat spill involving a heavy truck caused some Friday afternoon delays on the Gulf Freeway. The incident cleared about an hour after it happened on the northbound lanes near FM 518.The incident had caused all northbound mainlanes to be blocked, according to a tweet from TxDOT. The incident was reported at about 1:38 p.m.No injuries were reported.