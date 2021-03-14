hit and run

1 dead after fatal hit-and-run Gulf Freeway crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver and passenger of a Chevrolet Tahoe took off overnight after a Nissan Sentra slammed into the back of the SUV on the Gulf Freeway, killing the Nissan's passenger, police said.

It happened on the freeway near Monroe around midnight.

The Tahoe was in the outside northbound lane of the freeway when the Nissan ran into the back of the vehicle, according to Houston police.

The passenger inside the Sentra, an adult female, was killed instantly, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital where they were stable.

The two people in the Tahoe took off after the crash.

"What we understand happened is a Nissan collided with a Tahoe that was driving at a low rate of speed in the exit lane," said HPD Sgt. David Rose.

Investigators were still working to find the pair in the Tahoe. No description of the vehicle or the people involved were available Sunday morning.

The crash was the latest in a deadly trend on Houston roads over the weekend.

Three people died in separate crashes Friday night and Saturday morning across the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashhit and runfatal crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Highway 6
1 dead after driver hits multiple people in Portland
Deadly hit-and-run crash shuts down Southwest Freeway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 7 rescued from SE Houston house fire
Our 1st of 2 fronts arrives today, here's what to expect
COVID-19 vaccine clinic dedicated to teachers for 2 days
FEMA to care for teens and children crossing border in record numbers
Here's a recap of the news for Sunday, March 14
SpaceX rocket launches more Starlink satellites
Tomball City Manager Rob Hauck dies in single-vehicle crash
Show More
Yo-Yo Ma celebrates vaccine by playing cello for others waiting for shot
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
12-year-old prodigy set to attend college, plans to land job at NASA
Search for man accused of killing mother-in-law is over
Thief stuffed puppies in bag at Webster pet store
More TOP STORIES News