Juvenile killed and several injured after crash near Ball HS in Galveston, police say

Authorities have not said whether the person who died in a crash in Galveston on Friday was tied to Ball High School, near which the incident happened.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash near Ball High School left one person dead and several others in critical condition in Galveston, police said.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Galveston police began an investigation of a fatal crash near 41st Street and Avenue O across from Ball High School.

The person who died is a juvenile, but authorities did not release the age or description of the victim.

Police have not confirmed whether any of the injured victims are students or school staff.

When the crash occurred, it was reported that the Ball High School's football team and support groups were on the road for a varsity game in Texas City.