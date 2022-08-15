Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after crash with victim riding scooter in Galveston

Investigators said the driver ran a stop sign and crashed into the scooter. The 46-year-old man on the scooter was ejected and landed on the windshield of a truck.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man riding a scooter died in a crash in Galveston, and the driver who police said hit him is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 53rd Street and Avenue U.

Galveston police said the driver of a Nissan Altima ran a stop sign and crashed into the scooter.

The 46-year-old man on the scooter, identified as John David Bell, was ejected and landed on the windshield of a truck, police said.

Bell was taken to UTMB Health at Galveston, where he later died.

His scooter was found 50 feet away from the crash site, police said.

The 88-year-old driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Altima, 35-year-old Yordany Ferrer, was arrested. He was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a recommended bond of $250,000.

SEE ALSO: Candlelight vigil held in honor of 4 family members killed in Galveston golf cart crash

The crash comes over a week after a suspected intoxicated driver ran a stop sign and struck a golf cart - killing four family members, including two children.

The crash sparked a conversation about reviewing city ordinances for golf carts with the Galveston City Council.

That discussion also mentioned other non-traditional vehicles on the roads, including scooters.

READ MORE: Galveston golf cart crash suspect had bloodshot eyes, breath smelled of alcohol, filing reads