At least 1 killed, several injured in golf cart crash with truck and SUV, Galveston police say

GAVLESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person has died and several were injured after a golf cart crashed with a truck and SUV late Saturday night, according to police.

At about 11:30 p.m. officers responded to a crash at 33rd Street and Avenue R.

Initial responders reported a mass casualty event which brought in extra ambulances and other first responders, according to police.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more about the cause of the crash. This is a developing story.