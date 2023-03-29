French bulldog worth $4,000 stolen from apartment in west Houston during home invasion, police say

Three intruders are on the run after stealing a $4,000 French bulldog from an apartment on Park Row in west Houston during a home invasion.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A French bulldog worth $4,000 was stolen during a home invasion in west Houston earlier this month, police said.

At about 2:20 a.m. on Friday, March 10, the homeowners were inside the living room of their apartment in the 15200 block of Park Row, when the back patio glass door suddenly shattered and three unknown men entered.

One of the intruders had a handgun and forced them to the ground, then rummaged through the apartment and stole the dog.

The intruders got away.

In the surveillance video, you can see the dog take off running after the suspect puts it on the ground.

Police had little information on the three suspects, only that one of them was a Hispanic male.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly at 713-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting an online tip or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to charges or an arrest, but the tips must go directly to Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and eligible for the cash payment.