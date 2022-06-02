HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A week after at least two lockdowns took place at Houston-area campuses, another Houston ISD school was forced to take similar measures Thursday morning after reports of a verbal threat.
SEE RELATED STORY: Lockdown lifted at Houston ISD's Stephen F. Austin High School after threat made against campus
This time, it happened at Frank Black Middle School in the 1500 block of Chantilly Lane.
The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
The lockdown has since been lifted, according to the district.
Principal Michelle Dean called parents with the following message:
"We were made aware that a threat has been made against our school. HISD police responded immediately. Though we do not believe the threat is credible, we assure you that we take all threats seriously as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority."
HISD officials said it was a verbal threat made over the phone. No gun or weapon was involved.
Last week, a student at Clear Brook High School was arrested just before 9 a.m. after Clear Creek ISD said the student had an unloaded weapon on campus.
SEE MORE: Clear Brook HS student in custody after reports of gun on campus, Clear Creek ISD says
Lockdown lifted at Houston ISD's Frank Black Middle School after verbal threat made against campus
SCHOOL THREAT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News