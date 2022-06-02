Lockdown lifted at Houston ISD's Frank Black Middle School after verbal threat made against campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A week after at least two lockdowns took place at Houston-area campuses, another Houston ISD school was forced to take similar measures Thursday morning after reports of a verbal threat.This time, it happened at Frank Black Middle School in the 1500 block of Chantilly Lane.The lockdown has since been lifted, according to the district.Principal Michelle Dean called parents with the following message:HISD officials said it was a verbal threat made over the phone. No gun or weapon was involved.Last week, a student at Clear Brook High School was arrested just before 9 a.m. after Clear Creek ISD said the student had an unloaded weapon on campus.