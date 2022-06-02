school threat

Lockdown lifted at Houston ISD's Frank Black Middle School after verbal threat made against campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A week after at least two lockdowns took place at Houston-area campuses, another Houston ISD school was forced to take similar measures Thursday morning after reports of a verbal threat.

This time, it happened at Frank Black Middle School in the 1500 block of Chantilly Lane.

The lockdown has since been lifted, according to the district.

Principal Michelle Dean called parents with the following message:

"We were made aware that a threat has been made against our school. HISD police responded immediately. Though we do not believe the threat is credible, we assure you that we take all threats seriously as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority."

HISD officials said it was a verbal threat made over the phone. No gun or weapon was involved.

Last week, a student at Clear Brook High School was arrested just before 9 a.m. after Clear Creek ISD said the student had an unloaded weapon on campus.

