Houston ISD's Stephen F. Austin High School on lockdown after threat made against campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One day after a student was arrested following reports of an unloaded gun on campus that prompted a lockdown in Friendswood, another Houston-area school is being forced to take similar measures Thursday morning.

This time, it's happening at Stephen F. Austin High School in the 1700 block of Dumble Street. This school is in Houston ISD.

There is another school of the same name in Fort Bend County, but that is not related to this scene.

Austin High School principal Orlando Reyna said in a message to families that the campus is on lockdown as a precautionary measure while police investigate an external threat made against the school.

According to Reyna's message, students are safe and the building is secure, but it will remain closed, meaning no one will be allowed on campus.

The school day will continue as normal.

The school is expected to send out additional communication once the lockdown is lifted.

Anyone with questions should call the school at 713-923-3157.

On Wednesday, a student at Clear Brook High School was arrested just before 9 a.m. after the Clear Creek ISD said the student had an unloaded weapon on campus.

Clear Brook High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution while authorities searched for ammunition, but none was found.

