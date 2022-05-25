school lockdown

Clear Brook HS student in custody after reports of gun on campus, Clear Creek ISD says

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching the halls and classrooms of Clear Brook High School after a report of a student with an unloaded gun on campus, Clear Creek ISD said Wednesday morning.

According to the school district, the student is in custody. The campus was also placed on lockdown as a precaution. It has since been lifted, as of 9:30 a.m.

"All students are safe," Clear Creek ISD posted on its website.

Countless school districts across Texas issued statements in the wake of the Uvalde elementary school shooting, with many vowing to add additional patrols on campus.

Twenty-one lives were lost at Robb Elementary School, including 19 children in the fourth grade and two adults.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
friendswoodschool lockdownclear creek isdarrestguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL LOCKDOWN
TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles within days of turning 18
Gun violence activists demand action addressing mass shootings
Death toll rises to 21, mostly children, in TX school shooting
TOP STORIES
TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Scattered showers still possible as cooler temperatures arrive
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles within days of turning 18
Houston-area school districts increase security after Uvalde shooting
Election 2022: Full results from Texas primary runoff elections
How to talk to kids about Texas school shooting
Show More
Custom casket maker headed to Uvalde to help families
Matthew McConaughey: 'We must do better' after massacre in hometown
Watch Steve Kerr's raw, emotional plea after Texas shooting
Biden to sign policing order on anniversary of Floyd's death
New documents reveal possible motive in Vanessa Guillen's murder
More TOP STORIES News