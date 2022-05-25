Clear Brook HS student in custody after reports of gun on campus, Clear Creek ISD says

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching the halls and classrooms of Clear Brook High School after a report of a student with an unloaded gun on campus, Clear Creek ISD said Wednesday morning.According to the school district, the student is in custody. The campus was also placed on lockdown as a precaution. It has since been lifted, as of 9:30 a.m."All students are safe," Clear Creek ISD posted on itsCountless school districts across Texas issued statements in the wake of the Uvalde elementary school shooting, with many vowing to add additional patrols on campus.Twenty-one lives were lost at Robb Elementary School, including 19 children in the fourth grade and two adults.