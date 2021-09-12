fatal crash

1 killed, 1 critical in crash after suspected drunk driver runs red light

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed, 1 critical after suspected drunk driver runs red light

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died early Sunday and two passengers were trapped after a major crash on a southwest Houston freeway feeder road involving a suspected drunk driver.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on the Southwest Freeway feeder and Fountain View.

A woman who police said they believe was intoxicated ran a red light on the northbound feeder road and slammed into another car, according to HPD.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit died. A passenger in the car was critically injured.

The woman involved was booked into jail on intoxication manslaughter charges, police said.

The crash was one of several traffic fatalities on Houston roads over the weekend.

Two people died in a fiery wrong-way crash on the Southwest Freeway at West Belfort.

Another fatal crash happened in northwest Harris County involved one death and another person who was taken to a hospital by ambulance. That crash happened in the 39400 block of US-290 Business at Stokes Road early Sunday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashrescuefatal crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man fatally hit by concrete mixer truck on Navigation
I-10 reopens more than 3 hours after pedestrian hit and killed
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News