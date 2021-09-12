1 killed, 1 critical in crash after suspected drunk driver runs red light

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died early Sunday and two passengers were trapped after a major crash on a southwest Houston freeway feeder road involving a suspected drunk driver.
It happened just after 3 a.m. on the Southwest Freeway feeder and Fountain View.
A woman who police said they believe was intoxicated ran a red light on the northbound feeder road and slammed into another car, according to HPD.
The driver of the vehicle that was hit died. A passenger in the car was critically injured.
The woman involved was booked into jail on intoxication manslaughter charges, police said.
The crash was one of several traffic fatalities on Houston roads over the weekend.
Two people died in a fiery wrong-way crash on the Southwest Freeway at West Belfort.
Another fatal crash happened in northwest Harris County involved one death and another person who was taken to a hospital by ambulance. That crash happened in the 39400 block of US-290 Business at Stokes Road early Sunday morning.
