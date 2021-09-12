2 killed in fiery crash on Southwest Freeway due to wrong-way driver

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11015103" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The flames lit up the sky Sunday morning over southwest Houston from the crash that blocked all of the southbound main lanes and the feeder road.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fiery crash Sunday morning killed two people and forced the complete closure of the Southwest Freeway southbound main lanes and the feeder road in southwest Houston.It happened some time before 5 a.m. on the freeway near West Bellfort.A vehicle was headed north in the southbound lanes of the freeway when it clipped an oncoming18-wheeler, according to Houston police.The 18-wheeler lost control, went off the freeway and plunged over a barrier wall and onto the feeder road below.The fire and smoke could be seen for several miles right after it ignited.Two other vehicles were also involved, police said. Someone in one of those vehicles tried to save the wrong-way driver, but wasn't successful, police said.Traffic was halted on the freeway and feeder road. The full closure of the main lanes lasted for more than eight hours.The driver of the 18-wheeler and the wrong-way vehicle both died at the scene._________________________________________________________________________Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.