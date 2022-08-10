More than a dozen law enforcement agencies in Fort Bend County to patrol schools, sheriff says

There are more than 70,000 students in Fort Bend County. Still, Sheriff Eric Fagan says more than a dozen law enforcement agencies have come up with a safety plan.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's going to be busy day in Fort Bend County because students are headed back to school, and this year, students and staff will see more law enforcement officers at schools throughout the district.

School safety is the top priority at districts across the state. In Fort Bend County, more than a dozen law enforcement agencies will have officers making regular checks on schools.

There are more than 70,000 students in Fort Bend County who attend about 80 different campuses. With that many schools, protecting students is a massive job.

SEE RELATED STORY: Learning center in Houston launches new classroom experience to help students stay motivated

Sheriff Eric Fagan and more than a dozen law enforcement agencies in the county have come up with a plan that will put more officers on school campuses.

The idea is to have unassigned officers, who are waiting to be dispatched, stop by schools and check the campuses, making sure doors are locked and to let school officials know if a safety issue pops up.

"These shooters look for soft targets, and I don't want our schools to be soft targets anymore. By having this, a force multiplier of all these different agencies partnering with the ISD police, that means someone will have eyes on the schools the majority of the time," said Fagan.

Students and staff can expect to see these officers during school hours throughout the upcoming school year.

SEE RELATED STORY: Humble ISD goes back to school Tuesday and many parents have safety on top of their minds

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.