Learning center in Houston launches new classroom experience to help students stay motivated

Happy first day of school! Three Houston-area school districts head back today and ABC13 was at one learning center to check out its new classroom experience.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the first day of school for three school districts in the Houston area Monday, and ABC13 was at an early learning center for Pre-Kindergarten students to get a look inside the classrooms

The way the students' classrooms or pods are designed at Maria Martinez Early Learning Center is nothing like what most adults now experienced as a kid.

The early learning center has different themed pods. Each student will spend about three weeks in each pod before switching to a different themed pod.

"To be honest with you, policy makers, school districts, school systems, for a long time didn't place the level of importance that we are now discovering. We wonder why our 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th graders are struggling and in many cases, not all, but in many cases you reflect back on as to what was their experience as a 3-year-old or as a 4-year-old," said Alief ISD Superintendent HD Chambers.

Alief ISD, New Caney ISD, and Hull-Daisetta ISD will all begin the new school year Monday.

As of June 2022, 41,000 students enrolled at Alief, 16,254 enrolled at New Caney, and 460 enrolled at Hull-Daisetta.

As we look ahead to this new school year, after recent school shootings, many parents are thinking about their child's safety as they return.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, along with six school district police chiefs, plan to hold a press conference Monday morning to discuss student safety and their plans in the event of an active shooter situation on campus.

The press conference is set to start at 10:30 a.m.

