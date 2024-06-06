Ineligible player leads to UIL handing Fort Bend Austin HS athletics programs a 3-year probation

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Using an ineligible player in the 2023-2024 school year has led to sweeping sanctions for Fort Bend Austin High School athletics.

In a statement, Fort Bend ISD said the district and Austin High School self-reported the violations. The University Interscholastic League publicly reprimanded the school.

Austin High co-coordinator and head football coach William Herrmann was handed a five-game suspension, three years probation, and a public reprimand.

ABC13 had covered the issues surrounding coach Herrmann since April when he announced he was leaving the school after being forced to resign.

In a statement to ABC13 then, Herrmann said that the issue concerns administrative duties and a clerical error. He also told 13 that he had hired a lawyer.

PREVIOUS STORY: Fort Bend ISD says Austin HS coach resigned amid investigation, but parent claims he was forced out

Austin High School's varsity basketball coach, Donald Linden, is one of three others given two-game suspensions, two years probation, and a public reprimand. The Austin High boys basketball team will forfeit the game in which the ineligible player competed.

All Austin High School athletic programs will serve a three-year probation. The penalties imposed by the UIL fall well short of the limits of a three-year suspension that bars offenders from participating in athletic programs.

Following the sanctions, Herrmann's legal counsel offered a statement on the penalties:

"Austin HS Athletics will persist in striving ahead incrementally, despite the regrettable circumstances, with the goal of attaining triumph in all Bulldog Athletics' pursuits."