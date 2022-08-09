Humble ISD goes back to school Tuesday and many parents have safety on top of their minds

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 48,000 students in Humble ISD went back to school Tuesday, and for many parents, school safety is on the top of their minds.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies held a briefing Monday in which they gave parents information about their plans, saying they are ready to protect their children.

Constable Mark Hermann said his team will be responding to any requests from their local school districts, and close to 600 deputies will be available as needed.

"We will literally have deputy constables with our ISDs walking at schools. I've seen Humble and Klein's plan. They're completely covered," said Herman.

During the briefing, we asked about the specific plans they have for each district, but some of them were not clearly answered.

