Fort Bend ISD safety protocol questioned after in-class attack sends second-grader to hospital

A second-grade Fort Bend ISD student had to make a trip to the hospital after a boy in her class went on an attack with a laptop.

A second-grade Fort Bend ISD student had to make a trip to the hospital after a boy in her class went on an attack with a laptop.

A second-grade Fort Bend ISD student had to make a trip to the hospital after a boy in her class went on an attack with a laptop.

A second-grade Fort Bend ISD student had to make a trip to the hospital after a boy in her class went on an attack with a laptop.

FRESNO, Texas (KTRK) -- A second-grade Fort Bend ISD student had to make a trip to the hospital after a boy in her class went on an attack with a laptop.

Tori Miller told Eyewitness News she was in class on May 1 at Burton Elementary when she asked the boy sitting next to her to scoot over to make room for her friend.

"He said, 'I don't want to sit by this little girl.' He just keeps saying that over again. He just started cursing at me," Miller said.

That's when she said he picked up his laptop and used it to strike her twice on her head.

Video taken after the attack shows the blows left a deep gash.

"It was so bad. I just felt scared," Miller said.

Courtney Hannon, Miller's mother, said she was alarmed when she got a call from the school nurse.

"I'm getting my hair done, so I'm like, 'A laptop?' And she's like, 'Yeah, a laptop.' So I'm like, 'Is she okay?'" Hannon said.

Hannon said she picked her daughter up and took her to the hospital, but she questioned why the school staff didn't call an ambulance.

"Tori is crying. She had blood all on her clothes, her pants, and her shoes," Hannon said.

Hannon and Miller also claimed there were no teachers present when the attack occurred, and said that the students were left alone for four minutes.

"The principal is telling me still to this day, even yesterday, she said, 'A teacher was in class,'" Hannon said.

In a statement, Fort Bend ISD said "A teacher quickly intervened and notified campus administrators."

The district also said it took "appropriate disciplinary action," which Miller said consisted of a three-day suspension.

Miller said when she returned to school Friday, the boy who attacked her was back in her classroom. The district has not confirmed this claim.

"If he will be in the same classroom with me, then I'll feel not safe again," Miller said.

"Y'all was supposed to protect her and you mean to tell me y'all can't at least move the child to another classroom?" Hannon said.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.