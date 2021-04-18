teacher arrested

Tomball ISD teacher arrested for allegations of inappropriate behavior with student

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Tomball ISD employee was arrested Saturday after police said she was involved in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student who once attended the school.

Marka Bodine, a former teacher at Tomball Intermediate School, is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to authorities.

The investigation is being led by the Tomball Police Department, who is working closely with the district's administrative team and the Harris County District's Attorney's Office.

"The safety and well-being of our students in Tomball ISD will always be our number one priority," Superintendent Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora said in a letter to parents. "Our responsibility to care for and protect your children that have been entrusted to us is never taken lightly."

As soon as the district was notified of the allegations, the district said Bodine was placed on administrative leave. She then resigned and is no longer an employee with Tomball ISD.

District officials said the student does not currently attend Tomball schools.

Salazar-Zamora said the district will be providing social-emotional support to any students and staff who may need it.

Bodine was booked into the Harris County Jail. If you know any information pertaining to this investigation, you are urged to contact Detective David White at 281-290-1020.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Humble ISD middle school teacher accused of victimizing a student, charged with possession of child pornography

Former Clear Creek ISD teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tomballcrimeteacher arrestedsexual misconductschoolteachersexual assaultstudents
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEACHER ARRESTED
Lamar CISD says kindergarten teacher was arrested this week
Former Sheldon ISD teacher accused of having sex with student
Former FBISD teacher accused of brutally killing 4 kittens
Teacher pretended to be girl to target students, court records say
TOP STORIES
Fiancée of injured Pct. 4 deputy shares touching message
3 Harris Co. deputies shot outside N. Houston nightclub identified
Man on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, Sgt. says
Texas Democrats decry shortage of Hispanic representation
Bullets aimed at NE Houston home strike woman, HPD Sgt. says
Man charged after crash kills 2 in Crosby, authorities say
How well do Astros and Red Sox fans know each other?
Show More
Woman shot to death in bank parking lot in SE Houston, HPD says
54-year-old Houston woman missing for over a week, police say
Indianapolis gets in sync with 31-3 victory over Houston
Bill Clinton released from UCI Medical Center after blood infection
20-year-old shot and killed by gunman after minor crash, FBCSO says
More TOP STORIES News