Tomball ISD teacher arrested for allegations of inappropriate behavior with student

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Tomball ISD employee was arrested Saturday after police said she was involved in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student who once attended the school.Marka Bodine, a former teacher at Tomball Intermediate School, is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to authorities.The investigation is being led by the Tomball Police Department, who is working closely with the district's administrative team and the Harris County District's Attorney's Office."The safety and well-being of our students in Tomball ISD will always be our number one priority," Superintendent Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora said in a letter to parents. "Our responsibility to care for and protect your children that have been entrusted to us is never taken lightly."As soon as the district was notified of the allegations, the district said Bodine was placed on administrative leave. She then resigned and is no longer an employee with Tomball ISD.District officials said the student does not currently attend Tomball schools.Salazar-Zamora said the district will be providing social-emotional support to any students and staff who may need it.Bodine was booked into the Harris County Jail. If you know any information pertaining to this investigation, you are urged to contact Detective David White at 281-290-1020.