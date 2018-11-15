WHATABURGER

Texas favorite Whataburger releases tasty new holiday sweater

EMBED </>More Videos

Does the sweater smell like Whataburger fries too? We hope so!

People love Whataburger so much, they want to wear it!

The Texas favorite released a tasty new item, but it's not on the menu.

Whataburger's Christmas sweater includes its logo, a Christmas tree, snowflakes, french fries and "24 hours."

You can get it on the restaurant's website for $42.99. But you'll have to hurry. Some sizes have already sold out.

MORE STORIES ABOUT WHATABURGER

Build your own Whataburger restaurant with this kit


WHAT-A-MUM!: Whataburger inspires creative homecoming mum design

7 ways Whataburger wallops In-N-Out Burger


What-A-Wedding: Texas couple holds wedding at Whataburger


WHATAMAKEUP! Woman creates Whataburger logo on her eyeshadow
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodwhataburgertexasclothingfashionchristmasholiday
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHATABURGER
Apology issued to Whataburger after brawl between students
Whataburger food fight 'started with ketchup,' witness says
Food fight at Whataburger between rival schools' students
Whataburger creates new burger crown for Snapchat users
More whataburger
FOOD & DRINK
Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman giving away 500 turkeys today
3 fun food and drink events in Houston this weekend
Sour Patch Kids cereal to hit Walmart shelves in December
3 new Latin American spots in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Meth found inside townhome prompts drug probe after fire
Serial killer with Texas ties may be linked to 90 murders
Lost load of lumber spilled on East Freeway causing delays
1st report released in deadly newlywed helicopter crash
Angleton High School student arrested for weapon on campus
Prosecutor to make announcement in homeless man GoFundMe case
Woman warns others about online Luke Bryan impersonator
Migrants climb wall as hundreds arrive at US border in Tijuana
Show More
Woman robbed for 4th time says she was followed home
Police called on black grad student at West U library
ITCHY AND SCRATCHY: Houston ranks in top 10 for bed bugs
Digital Deal of the Day
Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman giving away 500 turkeys today
More News