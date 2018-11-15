People love Whataburger so much, they want to wear it!
The Texas favorite released a tasty new item, but it's not on the menu.
Whataburger's Christmas sweater includes its logo, a Christmas tree, snowflakes, french fries and "24 hours."
You can get it on the restaurant's website for $42.99. But you'll have to hurry. Some sizes have already sold out.
MORE STORIES ABOUT WHATABURGER
Build your own Whataburger restaurant with this kit
WHAT-A-MUM!: Whataburger inspires creative homecoming mum design
7 ways Whataburger wallops In-N-Out Burger
What-A-Wedding: Texas couple holds wedding at Whataburger
WHATAMAKEUP! Woman creates Whataburger logo on her eyeshadow
Texas favorite Whataburger releases tasty new holiday sweater
WHATABURGER
More whataburger
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories