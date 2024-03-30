Couple accused of shooting at fast food workers over orders on separate occasions, records say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Disappoint one Houston couple at your own peril, police say.

Faith Bailey and Christian Nwabuisi are charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The couple is accused of shooting at employees at two fast-food restaurants because they were upset with their orders, according to charging documents.

Records show a Whataburger employee was shot on March 2.

Another employee at the Whataburger on the West Loop at West 18th Street said that Bailey placed an order on the Whataburger app but failed to park in one of the designated pickup spots.

When no one brought her order, the employee told ABC13 Bailey went inside to confront them.

"She was like, 'Where is my [ explicit ] food?'" the employee said.

The Houston Police Department said surveillance video shows Bailey in a heated argument with two Whataburger employees before returning to her car.

Bailey then allegedly returns to the restaurant with an armed man, who police say is Nwabuisi.

HPD said as employees struggled to get the duo to leave, Nwabuisi fired a total of nine shots. One of the bullets struck a 24-year-old employee in the chest.

Police said investigators linked the couple to another shooting on Jan. 27 at the Jack In The Box on Ella Boulevard at West 18th Street.

A Jack In The Box employee said Bailey wanted extra cheese on her tacos. Even though the extra cheese was allegedly provided, the employee said Bailey wasn't satisfied and began arguing with them.

Police said surveillance video shows a man, believed to be Nwabuisi, sticking his arm through the drive-thru window and firing ten times.

None of the employees are injured, but police say Bailey continues yelling at them and starts throwing things.

Bailey was arrested Thursday evening, and a warrant was issued for Nwabuisi's arrest.

