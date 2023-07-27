HPD said it's unclear if the man who was found shot to death was the carjacking suspect or not. The investigation is ongoing.

Man found dead in vehicle after carjacking at W. Houston Whataburger drive-thru led to shooting: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after a carjacking in the drive-thru at a Whataburger sparked a shooting in west Houston, according to police.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of Val Verde Street near Chimney Rock Road.

Houston police said officers were responding to a reported carjacking at the Whataburger on Chimney Rock when they found a man shot inside of a car further down Val Verde.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"My biggest thing is making sure we're responsive to the neighborhood's concerns when there are incidents that happen like this. You see a response from HPD. They're on scene, they're currently doing their investigation," Houston City Councilmember Edward Pollard said. "But to also let residents, let the business owners know that we aren't letting things slide. We're being as responsive and receptive as possible. That's why I personally wanted to come to the scene."

HPD said it's unclear if the man who died was the carjacking suspect or not. The investigation is ongoing.

The deadly shooting on Val Verde was one of five shootings across the Houston area in an eight-hour span.

In total, three people were killed and three people were injured, including a 7-to-10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old.

