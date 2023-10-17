Man dead, another injured in a shooting at a La Marque Whataburger; investigation underway

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at a Whataburger parking lot in La Marque on Saturday night that left one man dead and another injured.

La Marque police officers were dispatched to the 6300 Gulf Freeway Whataburger location close to midnight.

At the scene, officers found one male victim dead in the parking lot, and a second male victim with a gunshot injury on his leg.

The injured male was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating and conducting interviews with involved people and witnesses. There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting. At this time, no one is in custody and no charges have been filed. The investigation is active and ongoing.