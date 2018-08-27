Woman creates Whataburger logo with her eyeshadow

SOCIETY

Woman creates Whataburger logo on her eyeshadow

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
It's no secret that most Texans are diehard Whataburger fans, but one woman took it to a whole new level.

A San Antonio-based makeup artist and YouTuber uploaded a picture of her new makeup look inspired by the Texas burger chain. Whataburger.

Dulce Yisel Ravelo posted the picture on Instagram and it immediately went viral with over 4,000 likes and 50 comments.



Ravelo has gained a huge following on social media with her creative makeup techniques.

She has recreated the Mexican flag and The Incredibles logo.
