Texas college students enrolled at a school within 25 miles of a Whataburger can qualify for a scholarship in partnership with Dr. Pepper.

Dr. Pepper, Whataburger firing up $600K in scholarships for those attending Texas schools near chain

Right now, students have an opportunity to win a scholarship for college from two beloved Texas-based businesses.

Whataburger is providing $500,000, and Dr. Pepper is adding another $100,000 to deserving students who live or will be attending school within 25 miles of a Whataburger restaurant.

FROM 2021: Texas burger chain Whataburger funds college scholarship program for student aid



Students who qualify must be enrolled at a two-year, four-year, or nonprofit vocational school.

The San Antonio Foundation will determine the winners.

"Our charitable initiative is called 'Feeding Student Success.' We really wanted to target the intersection of food insecurity and education," Allie Waters, Whataburger's community relations manager, said.

She added, "We don't want finances to be a barrier to kids to achieve their dreams, so Feeding Student Success hits that sweet spot for us. We do want to feed them inside the classroom and out."

"We don't want finances to be a barrier to kids to achieve their dreams, so Feeding Student Success hits that sweet spot for us. We do want to feed them inside the classroom and out."

The application window is open through Valentine's Day 2024, or until 1,000 people have applied.