Build your own Whataburger restaurant with this kit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Now you can build your own Whataburger restaurant just like you like it.
The restaurant is selling a modular kit, complete with more than 1,700 orange and white pieces and the iconic "W" sign.
The set costs about $40 and can be purchased on the Whataburger website.
This is just one of the many ways Whataburger fans can own a piece of the restaurant or show their love for it.
Last year, James Avery released a Whataburger charm. A couple months ago, a woman showed her dedication by creating the logo on her eyeshadow.
SEE ALSO: WHAT-A-MUM!: Whataburger inspires creative homecoming mum design
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!