Build your own Whataburger restaurant with this kit

Now you can build your own Whataburger restaurant just like you like it.The restaurant is selling a modular kit, complete with more than 1,700 orange and white pieces and the iconic "W" sign.The set costs about $40 and can be purchased on the Whataburger website This is just one of the many ways Whataburger fans can own a piece of the restaurant or show their love for it.Last year, James Avery released a Whataburger charm . A couple months ago, a woman showed her dedication by creating the logo on her eyeshadow