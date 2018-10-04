FOOD & DRINK

Build your own Whataburger restaurant with this kit

Now you can build your own Whataburger.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Now you can build your own Whataburger restaurant just like you like it.

The restaurant is selling a modular kit, complete with more than 1,700 orange and white pieces and the iconic "W" sign.

The set costs about $40 and can be purchased on the Whataburger website.

This is just one of the many ways Whataburger fans can own a piece of the restaurant or show their love for it.

Last year, James Avery released a Whataburger charm. A couple months ago, a woman showed her dedication by creating the logo on her eyeshadow.

