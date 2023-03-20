You'll want to know where there are partial road closures as crews start to set up around Discovery Green for the Final Four. We also have where you can find cool March Madness art installations.

March Madness art installations go up around Houston ahead of hosting the Final Four

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are just a few weeks away from the Final Four heading to town, and preparations began this weekend.

Road closures are underway as crews were out around Discovery Green on Sunday.

There are partial closures on McKinney, La Branch, and Lamar Streets.

There are also several other road work spots around town.

Officials spent Monday morning installing a 3D March Madness bracket near the George R. Brown Convention Center at Avenida Houston. The bracket will be updated throughout the tournament and is a great photo opportunity for fans.

Then during the afternoon, the iconic Midtown sign in Bagby Park will be wrapped in Space City themed graphics.

"The NCAA seating riser company will be coming in at 8 a.m. Monday morning, so they'll start building our seats in conjunction to us setting up our back of house area. Then the court building starts on Wednesday, so every day around the clock we have logistics happening to make this thing work," Leah Mastaglio, the assistant general manager at NRG Park, said.

The city shifted its focus to Final Four preparations at NRG after the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo wrapped up on Sunday. Still, the rodeo is already looking ahead to next year's action, with planning for 2024 starting Monday.