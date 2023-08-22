The 18-year-old driver was speeding before he hit a utility pole and the Mercedes went up in flames, deputies say.

Video shows car crumpled and burned in fiery, deadly crash in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old is dead after deputies say he crashed his Mercedes, which exploded and set the woods on fire in The Woodlands.

The crash happened just before midnight on Monday between FM 1488 and College Park Drive, according to Montgomery County deputies.

This marks the sixth deadly crash at this intersection since 2005, according to a reporter at the scene.

Officials say the man was speeding before losing control and hitting a utility pole. The Woodlands and Needham Fire Departments were called to the scene put out the flames.

Deputies said the flames reached into the tree tops, coming 60 feet tall. Video from the scene shows a smashed and burned car just off the roadway.