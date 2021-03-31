1 killed in SW Houston high speed crash, street racing may be to blame

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Street racing may have been a factor in a fatal crash early Wednesday when a driver lost control on a southwest Houston street, struck a tree and burst into flames, police said.It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Richmond Avenue near Hillcroft.Witnesses told Houston police the victim was westbound on Richmond Avenue and ran a red light on Hillcroft while racing a black Dodge Charger or Challenger, investigators said.The impact of the crash wrapped the BMW around a tree in the middle of Richmond Avenue before it caught fire.Investigators were looking for the driver of the Dodge after reviewing surveillance video.The victim was not immediately identified.Illegal street racing has become a growing problem in the Houston area, which has prompted law enforcement to plead with people not to engage in the practice."We ask people to slow down, stop racing," HPD Sgt. Jesus Uribe said. "There are places to go racing if they want to go race. The streets of Houston are not one of them."