Man on motorcycle and woman in SUV die in southeast Houston crash, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman died after a violent motorcycle crash in southeast Houston on Wednesday, according to police.

At about 4 p.m., officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a crash in the 13000 block of Scott Street.

A 25-year-old man was riding a motorcycle when he slammed into the side of an SUV, killing a woman who was driving, according to HPD.

The woman, who was in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

Investigators are looking into whether speed was a factor.