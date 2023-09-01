1 killed in 2-vehicle crash near Cypress Rosehill in northwest Harris County, HCSO says

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in northwest Harris County on Friday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. on the Grand Parkway at Cypress Rosehill.

Although details are limited, one person died at the scene, according to officials.

It wasn't immediately known what led to the crash.

The westbound lanes on Highway 99 at Mueschke Road are shut down due to the crash.

Authorities are diverting traffic and turning drivers to Highway 99.

One northbound and one southbound lane have been re-opened.