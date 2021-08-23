house fire

19-year-old charged with murder after allegedly setting man on fire in Kingwood-area home

By
KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a 19-year-old woman accused of setting a man on fire in the Kingwood area.

Emma Presler has been charged with murder in connection with the incident that killed 33-year-old Devin Graham.

The incident happened on Aug. 6 at about 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Aspen Glade Drive near Hidden Pines Drive in the Woodland Hills Village neighborhood.

Houston firefighters arrived at the scene and found that Graham and 26-year-old Karissa Lindros were able to get out of the home, authorities on the scene said. Graham and Lindros were both taken to the hospital with severe burns.

At the hospital, Graham told police that Presler went into the home, poured an unknown substance on him and lit him on fire. Graham died due to his injuries days after the fire. Lindros remains hospitalized and is fighting for her life.

Witnesses reported seeing Presler leaving the scene in a white four-door sedan after the incident, according to police.

Presler is no stranger to authorities. In Sept. 2020, Presler was charged with murder after a 20-year-old was shot and killed as she slept in her bed. Charges against Presler were later dropped after a judge found no probable cause.

Anyone with information on Presler's whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
