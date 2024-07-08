Woman killed in house fire in southeast Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed in a house fire in southeast Houston Monday morning, the Houston Fire Department said.

The fire was reported in the 8100 block of Bendell Drive at Bliss Street shortly before 5:30 a.m.

According to HFD, a woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the hospital. She was the only one inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It's unknown at this time if the fire was related to Hurricane Beryl.

We know Beryl caused one death in the Atascocita area after a tree fell through the roof of a home.