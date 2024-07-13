Woman blames power restoration for house fire that killed pet cat while at friend's place

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While many are upset that they still don't have power, a southeast Houston family said getting their power back is what sparked a house fire that killed their pet cat.

It happened early Friday morning at the home on Hirondel Street while Crystal Hailey and her three daughters were staying at a friend's house.

"I feel lost. I feel lost and alone, and I just don't know what to do," Hailey, speaking exclusively with Eyewitness News, said.

After Hurricane Beryl knocked a tree onto the power lines that run into her house, she said she called CenterPoint to report it.

"I was concerned with the tree limbs being on the electric line," Hailey said.

Hailey claims CenterPoint representatives told her the tree limbs would be taken care of before power was restored. It never was.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Hailey suspects it could have something to do with the power lines. The fire broke out at the same time she said power was restored to her neighborhood.

"I think it would be preventable if they would have removed the tree limbs," she said.

ABC13 asked for a comment, but CenterPoint said it was investigating the matter.

