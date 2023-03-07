All North Loop westbound lanes closed as HPD investigates deadly crash involving driver on freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person hit and killed on the North I-610 Loop on Monday night was out on the freeway to help another driver when he was fatally struck, Houston police said.

The crash investigation blocked all westbound lanes of the North Loop just before Wallisville Road.

Police originally reported the call as a major crash involving two cars at about 7:21 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police later revealed their preliminary findings involving the victim who was assisting someone on the freeway.

No other injuries or deaths were reported.

Police did not immediately mention if the driver who hit the victim remained at the scene.

