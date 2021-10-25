drunk driving death

Suspected drunk driver slams into car stopped at light on FM 1960, killing 1

Innocent person killed by suspected drunk driver in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent person inside a car stopped at a red light was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver early Monday morning in northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, at about 2 a.m., a pickup truck driver was speeding when he slammed into the back of the car stopped at the red light eastbound on FM 1960 at Eldridge Parkway.

Three people were inside the car. One passenger died at the scene, and the other two were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The two people inside the truck were also taken to the hospital.


The truck driver is being tested and could face charges if he's found to have been intoxicated, authorities said.

Sadly, Harris County has a ranking related to drunk driving crashes that is nothing to be proud of.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the county has the highest number of alcohol-related crash fatalities in Texas and one of the highest in the United States from 2014 to present.

In 2019, Harris County had 121 fatalities in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver (BAC = .08+).

And even though National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data found that traffic volume was down significantly for the first half of 2020, motor vehicle deaths did not fall at similar rates and drivers were more likely to engage in risky behavior, such as drunk driving.

