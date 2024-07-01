Police believe alcohol played a factor in deadly crash where driver lost control on I-45 N. Fwy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver suspected of DWI is dead after he lost control and hit a wall in north Houston, according to police.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the I-45 North Freeway near Quitman Street.

Houston police said the driver of a Chevy Cruze lost control and struck a wall. The vehicle then bounced back into the mainlanes, where it was struck by a tow truck driver.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the tow truck driver did not sustain any serious injuries.

Investigators believe the driver who was killed may have been drinking. The investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.

While working the crash scene, an officer who was blocking an entrance ramp was struck by another impaired driver, according to police.

The officer and the driver were not injured.