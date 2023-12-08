The crash happened on North Shepherd near West 7th. Houston police are working to figure out whether or not the suspected wrong-way driver was intoxicated.

Woman found to have BAC of .206 after causing fatal wrong-way crash in Heights last week: Records

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is accused of having a blood alcohol content level twice the legal limit after causing a wrong-way crash that resulted in the death of a 34-year-old man in the Houston Heights area last week, according to documents.

The video above is from the initial report.

Charging documents read that 32-year-old Sherry Ann Parsons has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle after crashing into 34-year-old Devin John Wold on Nov. 30.

The crash happened in the 700 block of N. Shepherd Drive near West 7th Street at about 11:30 p.m.

Police said Parsons was driving northbound in a white Mitsubishi Outlander in the southbound lanes when she reportedly struck Wold, who was driving a Volkswagen Jetta, head-on.

According to officials, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medical personnel transported Parsons to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Charging documents read that Parsons had a BAC above .206.

Parsons' bond was set at $100,000, which she has since posted. She is expected back in court on Monday, Dec. 11.