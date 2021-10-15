HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man charged with killing three people in a drunken crash last year is on the run after a judge lowered his bond.
Camilo Morejon, 48, was broadcasting live on Facebook, moments before the deadly crash last October.
He bragged, "I drive better drunk" and then took a sip of beer. His now-deceased girlfriend, Leosveyka Gonzalez Almenares, was in the front seat. Passengers Ricardo Rodriguez-Tamayo and Massel Rodriguez Rodriguez were also killed.
The crash happened Oct. 25, 2020 at FM 529 and Fairview Street. Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators say Morejon was behind the wheel of a Honda when he slammed into a Ford F-150, injuring the driver and killing his own passengers.
The Cuban national was charged with 3 counts of intoxication manslaughter and 1 count of intoxication assault. He was injured himself and did not appear in court until two days later.
"The blood results came back as .168," the prosecutor told the hearing officer last October. She added that was he was also speeding.
"According to the vehicular reconstruction expert of the crash, he was speeding 90 mph in a 45 mph zone," she said.
The State requested a high bond. The hearing officer set it at a total of $275,000 for the 4 charges and for 9 months, Morejon remained in jail. On July 15, 2021, court records show 339th District Court Judge Te'iva Bell reduced bond to $110,000. Morejon was released. Conditions included wearing a GPS monitor and "promising to appear in court on time, every time," his case was on the docket.
On Thursday, Morejon did not show up to court. Judge Bell denied bond. She did not respond immediately to an ABC13 request for comment.
Officials with the Harris County Pre-trial Services also did not respond to questions regarding Morejon's ankle monitor.
He is now a fugitive. Warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Man accused of killing 3 in drunk driving crash now a fugitive
FUGITIVE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News