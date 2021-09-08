Wife of man killed on Hwy 249 is 'livid' that accused drunk driver made bond: 'We need justice'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of the man killed in a car crash caused by a suspected drunk driver said they've lost the pillar of their family.
Mike Martinez, 36, was in the passenger seat, and his wife, Brenda, was in the driver's seat Friday night as the two were headed home.
The couple was at a red light on Highway 249 near Breen Drive in northwest Houston when a truck slammed into them.
Speaking only to ABC13, Brenda described the moments before the crash.
"He looked at me and said, 'I love you, baby, let's get home safe.' And I reached over as he laid back down, closed his eyes, his hand was in his lap. I reached over and I said, 'Yes baby, I love you, too,'" Martinez recalled.
As she set her eyes back on the road, Brenda said that in the blink of an eye, a truck slammed into them head-on, killing Mike instantly.
"I started screaming for him. He was laying, looking at me. But I knew he was already gone," she said.
Deputies say it was Donnovan Garcia who was drunk behind the wheel of his pickup truck. He was arrested and out of jail within hours on a $60,000 bond. Meanwhile, Mike's family feels as though they themselves have yet to see the light of day.
"When I found out, I was livid, man. So livid," said Brenda. "We need justice."
Brenda will undergo surgery soon for the injuries she suffered in the crash. Meanwhile, they are planning a memorial service for Mike set to happen on Wednesday. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral and medical expenses.
