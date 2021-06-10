Suspect runs off after crash with DPS trooper in NW Harris County, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas units are at the scene of a major crash at Peek Rd/Beckendorf, involving a DPS trooper in a marked vehicle. Unknown injuries and no other details at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/k7Veg0yTIT — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 10, 2021

Update to crash on Peek Rd: it appears trooper sustained minor injuries. Collision may have included a male, driving a stolen car. Male fled the scene on foot. DPS investigators will handle scene. #HouNews https://t.co/elSCoQhSVq — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 10, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A DPS trooper was involved in what Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called a "major crash" with a suspect Thursday morning.According to a tweet from Gonzalez, the crash at Peek Road and Beckendorf involved a trooper in a marked vehicle.SkyEye was live above the scene of the crash, where it appeared the DPS vehicle somehow collided with a red van, causing the van to spin out on the roadway.The trooper sustained minor injuries in the crash, Gonzalez said.He said the crash involved a male driving a stolen vehicle. The suspect fled the scene on foot after the crash, according to Gonzalez.Beckendorf was closed in both directions west of the Grand Parkway at Peek Road as crews worked to clear the scene.