FBI Houston releases photos of man wanted in robbery at T-Mobile store

Have you seen him? Dominic McCullough is wanted by FBI Houston after allegedly holding cell phone store employees at gunpoint and taking money.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A possible homeless man is wanted by FBI Houston in connection to an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store in north Houston, according to authorities.

The incident occurred back on July 15, 2021 in the 3400 block of Orlando Street, according to police.

Dominic McCullough is accused of threatening to hurt one or more employees and stealing money from the store.

According to court documents, McCullough discharged a firearm during the alleged robbery. He is being charged with interfering with commerce by robbery.

